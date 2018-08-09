Voters List open for data checks

Skopje, 9 August 2018 (MIA) - As of Wednesday, the Voters' List is open for data checks by citizens up to August 23.

Citizens can check if they are registered in the list, while Macedonian nationals living abroad will be able to apply to vote at the referendum through an app that will be promoted at the State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday, but also by filling out an application at Macedonia's diplomatic-consular offices.

Data can be checked at the SEC website https://izbirackispisok.gov.mk and the local departments and offices. If they detect irregularities or omissions and believe a change, addition or deleting of certain data is required, they can file requests to the SEC departments and offices. Emigrants file these requests by e-mail.

The deadline for referendum observers is also ongoing. Domestic and international NGOs active in the human rights field are eligible to monitor the vote.

SEC has told MIA that representatives of political parties cannot observe the referendum but the Parliament can appoint individuals to monitor the activities of the implementing authorities. ik/09:47

