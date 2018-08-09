Italy expels Macedonian national suspected of terrorism
- Thursday, August 09, 2018 12:38 PM
Tirana, 9 August 2018 (MIA) - Italy has expelled four persons suspected of terrorism, including a Macedonian national.
Four foreign individuals from Kosovo, 37, Macedonia, 39, France, 28, and Tunisia, 45, have have been expelled because they represents a threat to the country's security, Albanian media report.
The Macedonian national had been sentenced before for domestic violence in Siena and was under police surveillance. He belonged to a para-military organization involved in conflicts in the Balkans. ik/12:35
