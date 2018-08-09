Lence Zdravkin and Omer Kaleshi win Mother Teresa prize

Skopje, 9 August 2018 (MIA) – Veles humanitarian Lence Zdravkin and Kicevo-born painter Omer Kaleshi are the winners of the Mother Teresa national award for 2018.

The decision was made by the Mother Teresa Award Board chaired by Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts member, scientific researcher and physicist Alajdin Abazi.

Celebrating achievements of humanity and solidarity, the Mother Teresa Award aims to promote the mutual understanding and cooperation among different ethnicities, communities, cultures, and religions.

Zdravkin and Kaleshi will be given the awards at an official ceremony held in Parliament on August 26, Mother Teresa's birthdate.

Born Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu in Skopje, the famous Roman Catholic nun and missionary received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

She was declared a saint by Pope Francis in 2016. mr/14:35

###

