SEC opens Voter's List for public inspection ahead of name referendum

Skopje, 9 August 2018 (MIA) - A total of 1,805,700 people are registered in the Voter's List, which is made available for public inspection as of today ahead of the upcoming name referendum on Sept. 30.

By Sept. 7 at the latest, the State Election Commission (SEC) will conclude the Voter's List, which will incorporate all changes determined during the public inspection. Hence, the number of voters can be changed.

The citizens can send a request to have their data changed in the Voter's List that is backed up by appropriate documents, a SEC spokesperson told a news conference on Thursday.

"The SEC is compiling the Voter's List with data from the Interior Ministry, the Directorate for Keeping Records of Births, Deaths and Marriages and the basic courts in Macedonia. To be included in the Voter's List, the citizens must have Macedonian nationality and to be over 18 years of age," spokeswoman Ljupka Gugucevska said responding to remarks that names of people living on the same address could be still found in the list.

Public inspection, which closes on Aug. 23 at midnight, can be executed in SEC's regional offices and by visiting the website https://izbirackispisok.gov.mk.

Expatriate Macedonian voters starting today can also register to vote in the fall referendum by filing an application to the diplomatic offices abroad or by using the web application dijaspora.sec.mk on SEC's website. Registration closes on Aug. 23.

The SEC will open polling stations in those diplomatic offices where over 10 voters will be registered.

Macedonians residing abroad will cast their votes on September 29, one day before the scheduled referendum in Macedonia. ba/15:13

