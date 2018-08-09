No West Nile fever cases detected in Macedonia

Skopje, 9 August 2018 (MIA) - Two people have tested negative for the West Nile virus after undergoing tests, it was revealed Thursday.

The tests, conducted at a laboratory of the Public Health Institute in Skopje, follow after analyses were made suggesting that a child and a woman might have been infected with the West Nile virus.

In the past couple of weeks, a growing increase in the number of those infected by the virus has been reported, according to doctor Gordana Kuzmanovska of the Public Health Institute.

"50 people are infected in Greece, over 50 in Italy and also there have been confirmed cases of West Nile fever in Hungary and Romania. In Serbia, 5 people died of the virus and there are more than 70 people infected," she told reporters.

Kuzmanovska recommend that people wear protective clothes, apply insect repellents, install screens on doors and windows, etc. ba/16:55

###

