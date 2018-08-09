AJM: Media affected by Electoral Code changes
- Thursday, August 09, 2018 5:53 PM
Skopje, 9 August 2018 (MIA) - A delegation of the Association of Journalists of Macedonia (AJM) met with representatives of the ODIHR observation mission to discuss changes to the Electoral Code and the upcoming referendum that directly affect the work of media outlets.
Naser Selmani, AJM President, said that both the government and the opposition misused the referendum to secure financing of their political propaganda for election campaign with public funding, thus causing irreparable damage on the freedom of the press and professional journalism.
By paying political propaganda in the media with taxpayers' money, corruption-like ties between the media and the political parties will strengthen and will affect media coverage of political processes in the country, said Selmani, according to a statement.
According to him, the international community should urge the government after the referendum to take these changes out of the Electoral Code. ba/17:50
