Observance of 17 years from Ljubotenski Bacila incident

Skopje, 10 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia observes Friday 17 years from the death of eight Macedonian Army (ARM) reservists near area Ljubotenski Bacila.

On 10 August 2001 an ARM military cargo vehicle hit two planted mines at a road near Ljubotenski Bacila.

Skopje garrison reservists Tome Badarovski, Goce Cankulovski, Branko Janev, Tomislav Nastevski, Marjanco Boskovski, Ivica Zlatevski, Tome Dimovski and Rade Jankovski were killed in the incident. ik/08:42

###

