Prosecutor's office opens case over public procurement in Health Ministry
- Friday, August 10, 2018 10:25 AM
Skopje, 10 August 2018 (MIA) - The Basic Public Prosecutor's Office for organized crime and corruption has launched a pre-investigative procedure following reports over public procurement irregularities in the Ministry of Health.
The case refers to the public procurement of bio-reagents and blood tests in the amount of EUR 35 million and the procurement of drugs from pharmaceutical wholesalers for the needs of the public health institutions without a tendering procedure worth EUR 400,000.
The Health Ministry terminated the tender by the end of July amid public criticism, after it emerged there was only one bidder, a company that had been established only a few months ago without prior experience in the field. ik/10:24
