Anniversary of Ljubotenski Bacila incident observed
- Friday, August 10, 2018 12:03 PM
Skopje, 10 August 2018 (MIA) - A delegation of the Defense Ministry and the Macedonian Army (ARM) observed 17 years from the death of eight Macedonian Army (ARM) reservists near area Ljubotenski Bacila at their monument in village Ljubanci on Friday.
Representatives of the President's Office, Government, Butel municipality, veterans associations and family members also laid flowers at the site.
On 10 August 2001 an ARM military cargo vehicle hit two planted mines at a road near Ljubotenski Bacila.
Skopje garrison reservists Tome Badarovski, Goce Cankulovski, Branko Janev, Tomislav Nastevski, Marjanco Boskovski, Ivica Zlatevski, Tome Dimovski and Rade Jankovski were killed in the incident. ik/12:01
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 2:48 PM | Newly formed Ignaz Fuchs chamber ensemble thrills St. Sophia audience
The recently formed Ignaz Fuchs chamber ensemble delighted the audience with its performance of both...
- 2:15 PM | GRECO: Anti-corruption commitment should be enhanced
GRECO (Group of States against Corruption), a Council of Europe body, in a report released yesterday...
- 1:33 PM | Industrial producer prices remain unchanged in June: statistics
In June 2018, the Industrial producer prices, total, remained the same at the monthly level, while a...
- 1:01 PM | New U.S. sanctions "declaration of economic war," Russian PM says
Russia warned Friday that if the U.S. followed through with threats to impose further harsh economic...
- 12:03 PM | Anniversary of Ljubotenski Bacila incident observed
A delegation of the Defense Ministry and the Macedonian Army (ARM) observed 17 years from the death ...