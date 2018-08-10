Anniversary of Ljubotenski Bacila incident observed

Skopje, 10 August 2018 (MIA) - A delegation of the Defense Ministry and the Macedonian Army (ARM) observed 17 years from the death of eight Macedonian Army (ARM) reservists near area Ljubotenski Bacila at their monument in village Ljubanci on Friday.

Representatives of the President's Office, Government, Butel municipality, veterans associations and family members also laid flowers at the site.

On 10 August 2001 an ARM military cargo vehicle hit two planted mines at a road near Ljubotenski Bacila.

Skopje garrison reservists Tome Badarovski, Goce Cankulovski, Branko Janev, Tomislav Nastevski, Marjanco Boskovski, Ivica Zlatevski, Tome Dimovski and Rade Jankovski were killed in the incident. ik/12:01

