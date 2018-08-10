Industrial producer prices remain unchanged in June: statistics
- Friday, August 10, 2018 1:33 PM
Skopje, 10 August 2018 (MIA) - In June 2018, the Industrial producer prices, total, remained the same at the monthly level, while at the annual level the prices increased by 1.0%, according to the State Statistical Office’s data.
In June 2018, in comparison with May 2018, the Industrial producer prices, total, increased in the section Mining and quarrying by 0.9%, while in the section Manufacturing the prices decreased by 0.1% and in the section Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 0.8%.
In June 2018, in comparison with June 2017, the Industrial producer prices, total, increased in the section Mining and quarrying by 3.8% and in the section Manufacturing by 1.0%, while in the section Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply the prices decreased by 3.1%.
While, the Industrial producer prices on the non-domestic market increased by 0.1% at the monthly level and by 2.1% at the annual level.
In June 2018, in comparison with May 2018, the Industrial producer prices on the non-domestic market increased in the section Mining and quarrying by 1.3%, while in the section Manufacturing the prices remained at the same level.
In June 2018, in comparison with June 2017, the Industrial producer prices on the non-domestic market increased in the section Mining and quarrying by 12.2% and in the section Manufacturing by 1.1%. sk/13:32
