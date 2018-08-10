Ademi calls on expats to vote in upcoming referendum
- Friday, August 10, 2018 4:40 PM
Skopje, 10 August 2019 (MIA) – Diaspora Minister Edmond Ademi has called on all expats to register to vote in the upcoming referendum by submitting a request at the State Electoral Commission's website dijaspora.sec.mk.
'Dear compatriots from the diaspora,' Ademi said in a public announcement Friday urging expats to exercise their civic duty and vote to contribute towards 'a better future of our children.'
"All citizens of Macedonia may exercise their voting rights in any of our diplomatic and consular offices worldwide," Ademi said.
"It's up to you to decide if the Republic of Macedonia will become a member of EU and NATO by accepting the agreement with Greece.
"Your vote will decide the future of our country."
The list of registered voters from the Macedonian diaspora is publicly available at SEC's webpage. mr/16:40
