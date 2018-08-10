МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, August 10, 2018, 

Ademi calls on expats to vote in upcoming referendum

Friday, August 10, 2018  4:40 PM

Ademi calls on expats to vote in upcoming referendum

Skopje, 10 August 2019 (MIA) – Diaspora Minister Edmond Ademi has called on all expats to register to vote in the upcoming referendum by submitting a request at the State Electoral Commission's website dijaspora.sec.mk.

'Dear compatriots from the diaspora,' Ademi said in a public announcement Friday urging expats to exercise their civic duty and vote to contribute towards 'a better future of our children.'

"All citizens of Macedonia may exercise their voting rights in any of our diplomatic and consular offices worldwide," Ademi said.

"It's up to you to decide if the Republic of Macedonia will become a member of EU and NATO by accepting the agreement with Greece.

"Your vote will decide the future of our country."

The list of registered voters from the Macedonian diaspora is publicly available at SEC's webpage. mr/16:40

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
4/13/2018 1:31:28 PM Macedonia diaspora should identify with the state instead of political parties: minister
10/2/2017 5:40:25 PM National diaspora strategy in the works to protect it from being abused in election campaigns

Mosaic

Marie Curie named most influential woman in history by poll

Pioneering physicist and chemist Marie Curie has b...

Transgender athletes allowed to compete in 2019 Crossfit games

CrossFit announced that it will allow transgender ...

New Zealand PM vows her daughter will learn Māori

New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern has pledged that...

The West Hollywood City Council wants to remove Trump’s star from the Walk of Fame

The city of West Hollywood wants President Donald ...

Tokyo med school admits it altered tests to keep women out

One of Japan’s most prestigious medical universiti...

Top