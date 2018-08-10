Russia to ban imports of fruit from Macedonia as of Aug. 15

Skopje, 10 August 2018 (MIA) - Russia plans to impose a temporary import ban on some fruit from Serbia and Macedonia from Aug. 15 over safety concerns, Russia’s food safety regulator said on Friday.

The regulator said it had found the Monilinia fructicola fungus in Serbian peaches and apricots imported since July 13. It said it had also found the same fungus in batches of fruit from Macedonia, Reuters reported.

This summer, Macedonia imported three million kilograms of peaches in Russia, which returned 120,000 kg on suspicion of being affected.

According to information published on the website of Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, a temporary import ban on some fruit from Macedonia will enter into force on August 15. A decision on future steps will be made after a probe is concluded by the two relevant bodies in Russia and Macedonia, the Russian embassy in Skopje tells MIA. ba/16:39

###

