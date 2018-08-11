МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Saturday, August 11, 2018, 

Half-hour delays at border crossings

Saturday, August 11, 2018  11:06 AM

Half-hour delays at border crossings

Skopje, 11 August 2018 (MIA) - Traffic intensity at motorways is increased and there are half-hour delays at Tabanovce and Bogorodica border crossings with Serbia and Greece respectively.

No delays at other border crossings, except the necessary period for customs formalities.

Good driving conditions are reported throughout the country on dry roads.

Motorists are generally advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed according to the weather conditions and respect road signalization.

Landslides are possible along the roads of Kocani-Makedonska Kamenica - Delcevo, Vinica - Berovo, Gostivar-Straza, Mavrovo - Debar - Struga, Demir Kapija - Udovo, Katlanovo-Veles, Krusevo-Demir Hisar and Resen - Bukovo. ik/11:06

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
8/10/2018 8:39:38 AM No traffic restrictions

Mosaic

Marie Curie named most influential woman in history by poll

Pioneering physicist and chemist Marie Curie has b...

Transgender athletes allowed to compete in 2019 Crossfit games

CrossFit announced that it will allow transgender ...

New Zealand PM vows her daughter will learn Māori

New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern has pledged that...

The West Hollywood City Council wants to remove Trump’s star from the Walk of Fame

The city of West Hollywood wants President Donald ...

Tokyo med school admits it altered tests to keep women out

One of Japan’s most prestigious medical universiti...

Top