Half-hour delays at border crossings

Skopje, 11 August 2018 (MIA) - Traffic intensity at motorways is increased and there are half-hour delays at Tabanovce and Bogorodica border crossings with Serbia and Greece respectively.

No delays at other border crossings, except the necessary period for customs formalities.

Good driving conditions are reported throughout the country on dry roads.

Motorists are generally advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed according to the weather conditions and respect road signalization.

Landslides are possible along the roads of Kocani-Makedonska Kamenica - Delcevo, Vinica - Berovo, Gostivar-Straza, Mavrovo - Debar - Struga, Demir Kapija - Udovo, Katlanovo-Veles, Krusevo-Demir Hisar and Resen - Bukovo. ik/11:06

