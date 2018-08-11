SEC says 251 applications for voting abroad thus far
- Saturday, August 11, 2018 1:32 PM
Skopje, 11 August 2018 (MIA) - The State Election Commission (SEC) said Saturday that 251 citizens have thus far filed applications for voting abroad at the September 30 referendum.
Of the 251 applications, 127 have been accepted, while 124 are currently being processed, says SEC.
Most of the applications have been filed for voting in Bern and Vienna, followed by Ljubljana, Toronto, Canberra etc.
SEC also urges citizens to check their data in the Voters' List up to August 23. ik/13:30
