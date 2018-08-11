МИА Лого
Saturday, August 11, 2018, 

No West Nile fever cases in Macedonia

Saturday, August 11, 2018  2:14 PM

Skopje, 11 August 2018 (MIA) - There are no registered West Nile fever cases in Macedonia, said the Committee on Infectious Diseases and the Public Health Institute on Saturday.

"There are no patients infected with the West Nile virus at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases. Almost 80 percent of the infections with this virus show no symptoms in humans, while the remaining are usually manifested by flu-like symptoms that pass in 3-6 days," Committee member Ilir Demiri told today's press conference.

According to Demiri, a preventive measure is to minimize the possibility of mosquito bites.

Institute epidemiologist Gordana Kuzmanovska said symptoms of the diseases include headache, high temperature, fever, fatigue, with several days required to get a real picture.

"There are no registered West Nile fever cases thus far, despite the fact there is an increasing number of such cases in neighboring countries. Only one percent of the infected with the West Nile virus develop severe forms," stressed Kuzmanovska. ik/14:12

