МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Sunday, August 12, 2018, 

Arrested ISIS fighters radicalized by mullah Memishi

Sunday, August 12, 2018  10:23 AM

Arrested ISIS fighters radicalized by mullah Memishi

Skopje, 12 August 2018 (MIA) - The seven ISIS fighters repatriated from Syria to Macedonia on Tuesday were students of mullah Rexhep Memishi of Skopje-based Tutun Suz mosque, who was sentenced last year to seven years in prison for participation and organization of a para-military and recruitment of ISIS fighters.

According to police sources, the fighters from Skopje, Prilep, Tetovo and Gostivar, aged between 23-41, were relieved to arrive in Macedonia, taking into consideration that most of the fighters arrested in Syria and Iraq had been liquidated.

Ќелија 1

Macedonia is part of the international anti-terrorism coalition and cooperates with foreign services. It continues to detect, identify, neutralize and persecute foreign terrorist fighters.

The anti-terrorism national strategy was adopted in 2011, while a national coordinator was appointed in 2014. A follow-up strategy was passed in 2015.

ИД сирија ирак

"We need to start from the core, the local communities. We need national reconciliation and building of values, making people aware in the local communities, through the NGOs and international organizations. The goal is to replace repression by prevention, introduce a soft approach, so that these people go back to their normal lives," says national coordinator Borce Petrevski

As of September, violent extremism will be discussed at classes in schools, while teachers and parents' councils are to undergo training on this topic. ik/10:21

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
9/16/2014 11:49:41 AM New York Times points Turkey as source of ISIS fighters

Mosaic

Marie Curie named most influential woman in history by poll

Pioneering physicist and chemist Marie Curie has b...

Transgender athletes allowed to compete in 2019 Crossfit games

CrossFit announced that it will allow transgender ...

New Zealand PM vows her daughter will learn Māori

New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern has pledged that...

The West Hollywood City Council wants to remove Trump’s star from the Walk of Fame

The city of West Hollywood wants President Donald ...

Tokyo med school admits it altered tests to keep women out

One of Japan’s most prestigious medical universiti...

Top