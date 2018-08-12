МИА Лого
Sunday, August 12, 2018, 

Budget spending available to citizens by year-end: FinMin

Sunday, August 12, 2018  1:48 PM

Skopje, 12 August 2018 (MIA) - Citizens will be able to check the budget spending down to the last penny by the year-end, says Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski.

A platform is being developed along with the civil society and media that will enable the public to see all budget spending.

"Financial transparency is meeting its objective. The public can check and put pressure on the proper spending of budget funds. In its latest report, the European Commission has noted fiscal transparency as one of the key achievements," says Minister Tevdovski.

According to him, the ministry has undertaken series of steps towards improving transparency, including the release of monthly reports on the budget's execution per beneficiary, quarterly reports on execution of municipal budgets, along with semi-annual reports on the budget execution for all beneficiaries.

A "Citizens' Budget" has also been created, which will have its own web app developed by the laureates of the FinHackaton.

In addition, all public procurement contracts and annexes are published at the website of the Public Procurement Bureau. ik/13:42

