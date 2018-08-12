Voice of youth is one of the future, says PM Zaev on International Youth Day

Skopje, 12 August 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev congratulated Sunday the International Youth Day-August 12, urging young people to be vocal critics, alert avant-garde and champions of Macedonia's future, because the voice of the youth is one of the future.

"International Youth Day is best observed through year-round permanent engagement and commitment to youth issues. Young people have fought their way to the government table in order to tailor the policies that are important for them, while institutions have opened their doors for a breakthrough of the youth's voice," says PM Zaev in the message.

According to him, adults should oppose all forces promoting hate speech and act against policies leading to divisions and conflicts, which disrupt youth's future.

"It is our task to enable a secure area and state for the youth to develop and build their future here, in our country," notes Zaev.

He says the voice of the youth is one of the future, adding that the Government is aware of the society's flaw - the brain drain.

"That is why we are actively working on bringing Europe at home, securing stability by joining NATO, so that young people see their future here. Therefore, it is important for young people not to allow adults to be the only ones who decide on their future. They know best what is good for them and I am listening to their voice,", says Zaev.

"Let me congratulate you and urge you to be vocal critics, an alert avant-garde and champions of Macedonia's future," underlines PM Zaev. ik/16:44

###

