Horse Riders wins Film Feature Award in South Carolina, USA

Skopje, 13 August 2018 (MIA) – Horse Riders, a social problem film written by Nikola Kuzelov and directed by Marjan Gavrilovski, has won the best Film Feature Award at Fam Fest International 2018 in North Carolina, USA.

As the festival winner, the Macedonian movie will officially run in the World Film Fair Prize competition to be held in New York later in the year.

Horse Riders is an independent production that premiered in 2017. It has taken part in twenty international festivals so far and screened in Spain, Sweden, Italy, and South Africa.

The film was also selected as a semi-finalist at Los Angeles Cinefest. mr/12:35

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.