Over 100,000 tourists visited Macedonia in June: statistics
- Monday, August 13, 2018 12:55 PM
Skopje, 13 August 2018 (MIA) - 102,327 tourists visited Macedonia this June and the number of nights spent was 243,175, which constitutes an increase in the number of tourists by 20.7% compared to the same month in 2017 and an increase by 23.4% in nights spent.
The number of domestic tourists in June 2018, compared to June 2017, increased by 15.9%, while the number of foreign tourists increased by 22.4%, data of the State Statistical Office show.
The number of nights spent by domestic tourists in June 2018, compared to June 2017, increased by 11.4%, and the number of nights spent by foreign tourists increased by 29.5%.
The number of tourists increased by 16.4% in the first six months of this year, compared to the same period last year - the number of domestic tourists increased by 9.3%, while that of foreign tourists increased by 19.8%, according to statistics.
Between January and June 2018, compared to the same period last year, the number of nights spent increased by 16.0%, i.e. the number of nights spent by domestic tourists increased by 6.6%, while those by foreign tourists increased by 21.9%. ba/12:53
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:14 PM | France to set penalties on non-recycled plastic
France plans to introduce a penalty system that would increase the costs of consumer goods with pack...
- 6:07 PM | Erdogan vows action against 'economic terrorists' over lira plunge
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused “economic terrorists” of plotting to harm Turkey by...
- 5:50 PM | Wizz Air: Flights optimized according to market demands
The routes from Skopje to Vaxjo and Barcelona and from Ohrid to London Luton have been optimised acc...
- 5:45 PM | Kosovo’s President: Ohrid Agreement – best guarantee of rights of Albanians
The Ohrid Framework Agreement (OFA) is the best guarantee of the rights of Albanians and stability o...
- 5:11 PM | GRECO adviser: Findings to be taken into account by EC in progress report
Findings of the report of the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) will be taken into account ...