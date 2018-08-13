Struga Poetry Evenings to run Aug 22-27

Struga, 13 August 2018 (MIA) – The 57th edition of the international Struga Poetry Evenings festival will run Aug 22 through Aug 27.

As is tradition, the SPE festival will begin on Aug 22 by planting a tree in honor of the festival's Golden Wreath winner in the Park of Poetry.

A flame-lighting ceremony and a reading of Struga-born Konstantin Miladinov's "Longing for the South" poem in front of Struga's House of Poetry will follow, officially opening the festival.

The opening ceremony will continue with the Poetic Meridians reading, during which participating poets from all over the world read in their native languages.

Other SPE events include round-table discussions, multimedia poetry performances, and an event devoted to the laureate held in the church of St. Sofia in Ohrid.

Polish poet Adam Zagajewski (b. 1945) is this year's laureate.

He will receive the Golden Wreath Award at the festival's closing ceremony during the Bridges poetry reading on Aug 27.

Past winners include Seamus Heaney, Allen Ginsberg, Joseph Brodsky, Ted Hughes, Desanka Maksimović, Margaret Atwood, W. H. Auden, Pablo Neruda, Eugenio Montale, Mahmoud Darwish, Miroslav Krleža, Yehuda Amichai, Tomas Gösta Tranströmer, W. S. Merwin, and Macedonian greats Blaže Koneski and Mateja Matevski. mr/14:36

