Sugareski announces new low cost carriers tender, Wizz Air suspends flights

Veles, 13 August 2018 (MIA) - Ministry for Transport and Communications is to announce soon new tender for the allocation of financial support for low cost carriers, Minister Goran Sugareski told Monday answering reporters’ question related to suspension of several flights by Wizz Air, which was the only airline that applied at the previous tender.

“Last week, the low cost carriers tender was annulled, because only one airline applied and due to inconsistent tender documentation. The Ministry of Transport and Communications in the next days will undertake all necessary activities and will announce new public call. The Government has provided funds to finances low cost carriers and in this direction this measure will continue and the state will subsidize low cost air carriers,” Sugareski said.

The Wizz Air told Monday that it has abruptly ceased sales for its Skopje - Barcelona service, from October 26. Furthermore, it has discontinued sales for its Ohrid - London Luton flights from October 24. Wizz Air will also suspend flights between Skopje to Vaxjo in southern Sweden from mid-September due to poor demand. The last service between the two cities is scheduled to operate on September 16, after which ticket sales have been discontinued. sk/14:35

