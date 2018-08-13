Farkas: Prespa deal response to Putinism; opens NATO, EU doors
- Monday, August 13, 2018 3:05 PM
Skopje, 13 August 2018 (MIA) – Evelyn N. Farkas, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia in the Obama administration, took part in Monday's 'Road to Brussels via Ohrid' debate held to mark the 17th anniversary of the signing of the Ohrid Framework Agreement.
Farkas said the debate was a reminder of the progress Macedonia and the region have made over the past two decades.
She praised the Prespa Agreement, saying it would open the doors for Macedonia to EU and NATO and ensure a prosperous future as well as support regional peace and stability.
Farkas pointed out that the agreement between Macedonia and Greece was also 'a response to Putin and Putinism.' According to her, Macedonia and Greece should be the ones to decide what is right for them and not the Kremlin.
She called on citizens to vote Yes at the upcoming referendum, explaining that if it were to fail, it would damage Macedonia's democracy and the rule of law. mr/15:05
