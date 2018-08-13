SEC says over 540 applications for voting abroad thus far
- Monday, August 13, 2018 3:26 PM
Skopje, 13 August 2018 (MIA) - Thus far a total of 542 citizens have filed applications for voting abroad at the September 30 referendum, the State Election Commission (SEC) said Monday.
Out of the total number of applications, 473 have been accepted, nine rejected, while the rest are being processed, SEC said.
Most of the applications have been filed for voting in London – 50; Bern – 44; Toronto-36; Vienna – 31 and Ljubljana-29.
SEC also urges citizens to check their data in the Voters' List up to August 23. lk/15:23
