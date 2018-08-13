GRECO adviser: Findings to be taken into account by EC in progress report

Brussels, 13 August 2018 (MIA) - Findings of the report of the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) will be taken into account by the European Commission in the progress report on Macedonia and the next deadline for the country to report back to GRECO about progress is 30 June 2019, said Christophe Speckbacher, legal adviser in the GRECO Secretariat.

"Only six recommendations have been implemented to date, meaning that 13 still need to be addressed. Clearly, this is globally unsatisfactory. The next deadline for the country to report back to GRECO about progress is 30 June 2019. This is less than 12 months from now on and time will pass rapidly," Speckbacher told MIA.

According to him, the highest immediate priority not just for the government, because some of the reforms must be done by the parliament itself in respect of its own members, is to increase the pace of reforms.

What is also needed, Speckbacher noted, is a change of attitude.

"More generally, what is also needed is a change of attitude towards legislation. The former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia benefits from a lot of support from European partner countries and European and international organisations and it has already proven its ability to put in place a good legal framework. However, the laws, regulations and rules of conduct will remain just a 'paper tiger' without an effective implementation and enforcement. As GRECO has also pointed out, much remains to be done to educate MPs, judges and prosecutors about integrity and conflicts of interest, to ensure a better implementation of the legal framework and to improve the public image of these categories of officials, and thus the trust of citizens in the legislative branch of power and the justice system," the GRECO official said.

Speckbacher mentioned that the GRECO findings would be taken into account by the European Commission in the country's progress report in 2019, which was also the case in 2018.

Asked why Macedonia's efforts in tackling corruption were 'disappointing', the GRECO adviser said it was partly due to the protracted political crisis in the country and noted that the government was not the only one to blame.

"It should also be pointed out that the recommendations involve a variety of actors responsible for the implementation of reforms including the parliament, judicial self-governing bodies, the prosecutor general’s office in addition to the Government. This requires a high degree of coordination," he elaborated.

The report covers the period from December 2016 to June 2018, according to Speckbacher.

Corruption alongside unemployment and poverty are pointed out as the most important problem Macedonia is facing, according to recent opinion polls, he said.

"Several other post-communist countries experience a similar phenomenon.This is certainly not an isolated case. As in most other European countries surveyed in recent years (for instance for the European Commission’s Euro barometer), Parliaments and political parties top the list of least trusted institutions."

"However, by contrast to many European countries in which the judiciary enjoys higher levels of trust, the Macedonian justice system shares similar high levels of distrust as the parliament. This is quite problematic from the perspective of the rule of law," noted Speckbacher.

Released last week, the GRECO report on Macedonia's progress in addressing corruption noted that only six recommendations out of 19 were implemented. ba/17:09

