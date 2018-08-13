PM Zaev: Signatories of Ohrid Agreement should have attended the document’s anniversary

Skopje, 13 August 2018 (MIA) – All of those involved in the process of signing and implementing the Ohrid Framework Agreement (OFA) should have attended today’s Road to Brussels via Ohrid debate, organized in honor of the document’s 17th anniversary, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told reporters on Monday.

The OFA signatories, former SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE leaders, Branko Crvenkovski, as well as incumbent Vice-Premier in charge of the document’s implementation Hazbi Lika, failed to attend today’s debate, organized for the first time this year by the Secretariat for European Affairs.

‘The former SDSM, VMRO-DPMNE leaders should have been present to confirm the OFA benefits. We should nourish the agreement’s spirit. Today I’ve paid tribute to all signatories of the agreement, including those who are no longer among us. All of them contributed to putting an end to (2001) conflict and to building one society for our multi-ethnic community,’ PM Zaev said.

He voiced belief that the law on languages, which wraps up the OFA implementation, would be published soon in the Official Gazette.

‘We should be patient. The Parliament has adopted the bill on two occasions. I believe that the President will put his signature on the two important laws – on languages and ratification of Agreement with Greece,’ Zaev said.

Following days of negotiations in Ohrid, OFA was signed in Skopje on 13 August 2001. Then President Boris Trajkovski, former Prime Minister and VMRO-DPMNE leader Ljubco Georgievski, as well as SDSM, DPA and PDP leaders, Branko Crvenkovski, Arben Xhaferi and Imer Imeri respectively, signed the treaty.

The EU and US special representatives, Francois Leotard and James Pardew respectively, signed the document on behalf of the international community.

The then EU foreign policy chief, Javier Solana, US representative Pieter Feith and legal experts, such as professors Vlado Popovski and Ljubomir Frchkovski, also took part in the negotiations. lk/16:41

###

