Government to launch information campaign ahead of upcoming referendum in Macedonia
- Monday, August 13, 2018 5:05 PM
Skopje, 13 August 2018 (MIA) – The government is set to launch information rather than propagandist campaign for the 30 September referendum, Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told reporters on Monday.
‘Citizens should not be convinced but informed about the (Skopje-Athens name) agreement, as the poll results show that only 3% of citizens have read the document,’ Osmani said.
The campaign, he said, aims to inform citizens about the benefits of implementing the name agreement, which offers a unique opportunity for Macedonia to join the European Union and NATO, as well as about possible consequences of unsuccessful referendum. lk/17:05
