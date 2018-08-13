Kosovo’s President: Ohrid Agreement – best guarantee of rights of Albanians

Pristina, 13 August 2018 (MIA) – The Ohrid Framework Agreement (OFA) is the best guarantee of the rights of Albanians and stability of the Balkans, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci wrote on his Facebook profile on Monday.

‘The Ohrid Agreement, signed 17 years ago, put an end to the armed conflict and created conditions for peace, stability and inter-ethnic coexistence in Macedonia. After 17 years the document remains the best guarantee of the rights of Albanians and the region’s stability,’ Thaci said in regard to the OFA 17th anniversary.

The OFA and the name deal with Greece have finally opened the road for Macedonia to join NATO and the European Union, MIA Pristina correspondent cites Thaci’s Facebook message.

‘Kosovo remains Macedonia’s partner and advocate of respecting the right of Albanian population,’ Thaci said. lk/17:45

