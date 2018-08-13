Debate: Macedonia’s EU, NATO membership offers new possibilities for young people

Skopje, 13 August 2018 (MIA) – There is no doubt that young people are the staunchest supporters of Macedonia’s accession to the European Union and NATO, Vice-Premier and Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska said Monday at a debate on EU perspectives for Macedonian youth.

‘Young people know that their and the life of their families may be swiftly changed via the country’s accession to the EU and NATO. We wish for the young people of Macedonia to enjoy the privileges of the EU member states,’ Sekerinska said, mentioning the EU ‘Erazmus +’ programme, which supports activities in the fields of education, training, youth and sport.

She notified that Macedonia was the first non-EU state to introduce the European Youth Guarantee - an important initiative to tackle youth unemployment and social exclusion and has the potential to make a difference in the life of millions of young people in Europe. The initial results of implementing the initiative in three pilot municipalities have already exceeded all expectations, she added.

Youth and Sports Agency Director Dragan Kaevski also took part in the debate, organized in honor of the International Youth Day-August 12. lk/20:14

