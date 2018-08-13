PM Zaev: Macedonia and Bulgaria should nourish, advance their friendly relations

Skopje, 13 August 2018 (MIA) – The Macedonia-Bulgaria friendship treaty affirms the good bilateral relations that should be nourished and advanced further for the benefit of the two countries, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told reporters on Monday.

Asked to comment the request of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev for Macedonia’s PM to apologize for saying that the Ilinden Uprising is part of the Macedonian history, Zaev urged both countries to work together on setting aside political interests and ‘naked’ populism and focus on advancing the bilateral relations.

‘I sincerely wish to build friendship. Bulgaria is Macedonia’s partner, which has been proven on several occasions,’ PM Zaev said, notifying the organization of the EU-Western Balkan Summit in Sofia and the intensive efforts of the Bulgarian, Greek Foreign Ministers for Macedonia to obtain a date for commencing the EU accession talks.

The 1903 Ilinden Uprising if part of the common history of Macedonia and Bulgaria, PM Zaev said. lk/20:46

