Reeker: Upcoming referendum – opportunity for citizens to say ‘yes’ to positive Macedonia’s future

Skopje, 13 August 2018 (MIA) – The upcoming name referendum offers opportunity for all Macedonians to turn out and say ‘yes’ for the positive future of their homeland, ex-US Ambassador to Macedonia Philip Reeker says in an interview with TV Sitel.

‘The NATO membership meant a lot to your neighbors, such as Bulgaria, Albania and other former Yugoslav countries, even Greece, in terms of economy and stability. Now there is a possibility for Macedonia to move forward, to join NATO for a short time. The accession talks are already underway,’ says Reeker, who now serves as the USEUCOM Civilian Deputy. He was part of the delegation of Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Curtis Scaparrotti that visited Macedonia few days ago.

In the interview Reeker quotes Scaparrotti’s praise of Macedonia’s significant progress in defense reforms and military interoperability with the allies. The US Army, Reeker says, expects for Macedonia to become part of NATO and enjoy same rights and privileges as all members of the Alliance.

‘This is the opportunity for which all Macedonians should come out and say yes for the positive future, not for the politics and political parties. This is about the future of your country. You will have plenty of time later to deal with politics,’ Reeker says.

He also notifies that the Prespa Agreement (Skopje-Athens name deal) is a real opportunity for the first time to actually have an acknowledgment of the Macedonian identity and language.

‘These issues were also a subject of long debates during my ambassadorial mandate, but now it is time to put them behind and focus on the future when you can actually seat at the table in Brussels at NATO and ultimately at the European Union to debate more important issues in terms of your economy, market access, security and that means prosperity. And already since the NATO invitation you see an uptake in interest from American companies and other in terms of investing in Macedonia, because NATO means stability,’ Reeker says. lk/21:54

