Government to launch information campaign on referendum, VMRO-DPMNE has not yet decided

The government at its Tuesday's session is to decide on manner in which it will inform the citizens on the importance of the upcoming referendum and the significance of the Agreement with Greece, while the opposition has not yet presented its stance whether it would support the referendum.

“Through the campaign we will try to bring the Agreement with Greece closer to all citizens. I urge everyone to see that everything that is problematic about our identity is completely resolved. The Macedonian identity, the Macedonian language, is guaranteed and translatable in all languages. This is the historic centuries-old struggle of our ancestors as well, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said after a panel dedicated to the anniversary of the signing of the Ohrid Framework Agreement (OFA).

Participants in the Road to Brussels via Ohrid debate, marking the 17th anniversary since the signing of the Ohrid Framework Agreement, concurred that the significance of the accord lies in the fact that it has set an example of conflict settlement in the region and beyond, that it has laid the foundation for a democratic and multi-ethnic society and expressed their hopes that the citizens in the Sept. 30 referendum will choose the European path for their country.

Government representatives, Parliament officials, diplomats and mayors attended the panel on Monday, organized by the Secretariat for European Affairs.

Speaking at the panel, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev paid his respects to the politicians who 17 years ago had managed to conclude a deal after long and exhausting negotiations and to put an end to the 2001 conflict.

According to him, the Ohrid Framework Agreement is a guarantee that violence won't be used as a mechanism to fulfill political goals, or any other goals, and a foundation to establish cohabitation between the different ethnic communities living in the country.

"Today, we are building Macedonia as one society and one family for all," Zaev stated adding that in one single year after the formation of a new government, Macedonia from an isolated country has become open towards the neighbors and has heightened its efforts to become part of the EU and NATO.

In this context, he mentioned the friendship treaty, signed by Macedonia and Bulgaria a year ago, and the historic deal settling the name dispute with Greece, noting it guaranteed the Macedonian identity.

"As Macedonia was saved from a crisis by the courage of our citizens and our politicians 17 years ago, today we are being given the chance to be courageous and to make the right decision in order to secure our future and the future of our children. I know that on Sept. 30 with our heads held high we will embark on a journey towards the bright future of Macedonia. I am confident that we will choose a European Macedonia," stressed PM Zaev.

In the past, even the most optimistic people couldn't have imagined that Macedonia after 17 years will be an example of how conflicts can be solved through dialogue, said DUI leader Ali Ahmeti.

NATO, he stated, had played a major role in preventing the conflict in Macedonia from escalating.

The citizens should be aware that the success of the upcoming referendum is in fact their success, Ahmeti noted. "We will engage all stakeholders in order to mobilize and inform every citizen that in fact the upcoming referendum builds the future. This victory is really the victory of peace and stability," the party leader told the debate.

The government is set to launch information rather than propagandist campaign for the 30 September referendum, Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told reporters on Monday.

‘Citizens should not be convinced but informed about the (Skopje-Athens name) agreement, as the poll results show that only 3% of citizens have read the document,’ Osmani said.

Opposition VMRO-DPMNE party has not yet presented its position whether it would support the referendum. Party leader Hristijan Mickoski reiterated that VMRO-DPMNE will present manner on referendum campaign after party bodies complete the consultations. sk/ba/lk/09:31

