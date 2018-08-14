Theatre play “In Agony” at Ohrid Summer Festival

Ohrid, 14 August 2018 (MIA) - The theatre play “In Agony” by Miroslav Krlezha will be performed Tuesday evening in the vestibule of St. Sophia Church within Ohrid Summer Festival.

The cast includes the actors Nela Kocish (Laura Lembah), Ozren Grabaric (Ivan hon. Krizhovec) and Darko Stazic (Baron Lembah). Petra Kriletic set the stage while Marita Kjopo is the costume designer.

Part of the trilogy of the Glembay family, “In Agony” is a famous dramatic text by Miroslav Krlezha which portrays the fall of society represented through a strong collision between three individuals.

In the focus is the timeless story of a love triangle involving the sensitive and disappointed Laura Lembah, a seamstress which bravely fights her financial downfall by working in her tailoring salon. She is intimate with her friend, the lawyer Ivan honorable Krizhovec who has managed to find his ways in the new social milieu while the third party is baron Lembah, Laura’s husband-a drunk and a gambler, former cavalry lieutenant and ex -convict.

Krlezha is a classic. The play “In agony” has been performed frequently in all Croatian theatres, which adds to our responsibility to create something new and unseen. We experimented and researched, in our attempt to create a performance which will be more than a correct interpretation of Krlezha’s text without emotional involvement. Our aim was to take part in an exciting, alive and dramatic performance which will be different but still remain true to Krlezha in its own right, Kocish said. sk/11:10

###

