USAID provides technical equipment to help MIA develop photo and video production

Skopje, 14 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian Information Agency (MIA) gets the equipment for photo and video production and editing as part of the assistance that United States Agency for International Development (USAID) implements based on signed cooperation agreement with MIA.

The agreement signed between MIA and USAID on May 2018, aims at helping increase MIA's capacity to produce diverse, high quality content that follows professional journalistic standards and to provide technical assistance for professionalized production of daily news and video journalism. The technical equipment consists of cameras, digital cameras, lighting, computers and video editing software, which creates conditions in MIA to strengthen the photo service and to establish own video production.

Besides technical equipment, the cooperation also focuses on providing training for business strategy development and marketing plan and MIA’s production quality. In the last couple of months several training of personnel were conducted. The trainings that will continue in the coming months will focus on use of the new technique, organizing a new WEB department, new techniques in the use of social networks and digital technologies, creating a new MIA’s web site, business management and other innovations necessary for reforming and developing MIA’s work.

The cooperation between MIA and USAID should result in increasing the news agency’s efficiency in informing its customers and citizens of the Republic of Macedonia. sk/12:07

