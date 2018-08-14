One million tourists expected to visit Macedonia by year's end: minister

Skopje, 14 August 2018 (MIA) - Recent data of the State Statistical Office of an increase in the number of tourists suggest that Macedonia's Tourism Development Strategy is producing solid results, said Minister of Economy Kresnik Bekteshi.

In June 2018, 102,327 tourists visited Macedonia and 243,175 nights spent were registered, which is a 20.7% rise in comparison with the same months last year. The increase in nights spent is 23.4%.

The number of tourists increased by 16.4% in the first six months of this year, compared to the same period last year - the number of domestic tourists increased by 9.3%, while that of foreign tourists increased by 19.8%, according to statistics.

"Under the strategy, our objective is to hit the one million tourists mark per year by 2020. But, all data suggest that we will hit this mark as early as this year. It is expected tourism in Macedonia to partake three per cent in the GDP," Minister Bekteshi told reporters on Tuesday.

Macedonia by joining NATO, he added, will lift the final hurdle in increasing the number of tourists, which is the safety and security of the country.

According to him, NATO membership will also contribute to investments being increased in tourism infrastructure, which is expected to play a role in attracting more foreign tourists.

Asked whether the cancellation of some Wizz Air flights from Macedonia could affect the number of tourists visiting the country, Bekteshi said he expected the number to grow and added that a new call for awarding subsidies to low-cost carriers would be issued soon. ba/13:23

