Strumica, 14 August 2018 (MIA) – Goran Pandev, the best Macedonian football player, told MIA he would end his professional sporting career next year or in 2020 at the latest.

"I hope to play for one or two more seasons. It all depends on my health. I plan on ending my career in Genoa, Italy's oldest club, because it will be my great honor to finish professionally playing football there," Pandev said.

Goran Pandev (b. 1983) plays as a forward for Genoa. He is also the captain of the Macedonian national team, has been named Macedonian Footballer of the Year five times (2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010) and is Macedonia's all-time top scorer with 31 goals. mr/13:21

