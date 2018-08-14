2Cellos' Skopje concert rescheduled for Oct 19
- Tuesday, August 14, 2018 4:54 PM
Skopje, 14 August 2018 (MIA) – The Skopje concert of 2Cellos, the widely acclaimed duo of classically trained Croatian cellists Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser, has been rescheduled for Oct 19.
The concert will take place at the same venue, the VIP Arena.
Avalon Production cites logistic reasons for moving the date of the event.
"Considering the Texas concert on September 28 and the referendum scheduled for September 30, we gladly accepted the offer to hold the concert later in October," Avalon's press release said.
2Cellos will perform in Skopje as part of their Score world tour, described by some as featuring 'personality, playfulness, and musicianship so perfect that no one ever forgets'. mr/16:54
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:13 PM | Macedonia’s government decides to launch referendum campaign
At its regular session Tuesday, the government adopted a decision on launching a public campaign on ...
- 8:17 PM | Turkish court frees two Greek soldiers pending espionage trial: agency
A Turkish court has released two Greek soldiers pending their trial on espionage charges, state-run ...
- 6:51 PM | President Ivanov awards certificates to participants in ‘Day with Macedonian leading CEOs’
At a formal ceremony on Tuesday President Gjorge Ivanov handed over certificates to the participants...
- 6:35 PM | Minister Sugareski denies tender for subsidies was annulled 'deliberately'
It's not true that the government deliberately annulled the public call for awarding financial suppo...
- 5:05 PM | Genoa motorway collapse kills at least 22 (UPD)
A motorway bridge has collapsed in the northwest Italian city of Genoa, sending vehicles plummeting ...