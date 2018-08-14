Over 740 Macedonian nationals living abroad applied to vote in upcoming referendum
- Tuesday, August 14, 2018 3:40 PM
Skopje, 14 August 2018 (MIA) - Thus far a total of 742 citizens have filed applications for voting abroad at the 30 September name referendum, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday.
Out of the total number of applications, 702 have been accepted, 11 rejected, while the rest are being processed, SEC said.
SEC also urges citizens to check their data in the Voters' List up to August 23. lk/15:39
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:13 PM | Macedonia’s government decides to launch referendum campaign
At its regular session Tuesday, the government adopted a decision on launching a public campaign on ...
- 8:17 PM | Turkish court frees two Greek soldiers pending espionage trial: agency
A Turkish court has released two Greek soldiers pending their trial on espionage charges, state-run ...
- 6:51 PM | President Ivanov awards certificates to participants in ‘Day with Macedonian leading CEOs’
At a formal ceremony on Tuesday President Gjorge Ivanov handed over certificates to the participants...
- 6:35 PM | Minister Sugareski denies tender for subsidies was annulled 'deliberately'
It's not true that the government deliberately annulled the public call for awarding financial suppo...
- 5:05 PM | Genoa motorway collapse kills at least 22 (UPD)
A motorway bridge has collapsed in the northwest Italian city of Genoa, sending vehicles plummeting ...