Over 740 Macedonian nationals living abroad applied to vote in upcoming referendum

Skopje, 14 August 2018 (MIA) - Thus far a total of 742 citizens have filed applications for voting abroad at the 30 September name referendum, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday.

Out of the total number of applications, 702 have been accepted, 11 rejected, while the rest are being processed, SEC said.

SEC also urges citizens to check their data in the Voters' List up to August 23. lk/15:39

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.