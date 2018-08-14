President Ivanov awards certificates to participants in ‘Day with Macedonian leading CEOs’

Skopje, 14 August 2018 (MIA) – At a formal ceremony on Tuesday President Gjorge Ivanov handed over certificates to the participants in the program ‘Day with Macedonian Leading CEOs’.

Under the program, thirteen students had an opportunity to get familiar with the manager's working day, to penetrate into the processes of running a company and to acquire knowledge, practical experiences and skills in the direction of developing their entrepreneurial spirit.

The program was realized for the first time in Macedonia from April to August 2018. EVN Macedonia Management Board Chairman Stefan Peter, Ilina Jakimovska from ‘Comfi Angel’, ‘ArcelorMittal ‘ Plant Director Wolfgang Maringer, Vladimir Kosieder from ‘Brewery Skopje’ and Avram Stojcevski from ‘Van Hall’ are some of the successful managers that conducted the students’ training.

President Ivanov welcomed the initiative for implementation of this project, which was realized under his auspices, and organized by the Council of Foreign Investors of the Economic Chamber of Macedonia. He expressed hope that the managers involved in the project successfully transferred their experiences and knowledge to the participants and that the initiative would take roots in Macedonia, the President’s Cabinet said in a press release.

Stefan Peter, President of theCouncil of Foreign Investors in Macedonia, also voiced satisfaction with the program’s implementation and thanked President Ivanov for supporting the initiative. Having an idea and being persistent to turn it into reality is most important, Peter told the students. lk/18:49

###

