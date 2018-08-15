Macedonia’s government launching referendum campaign
- Wednesday, August 15, 2018 9:38 AM
Skopje, 15 August 2018 (MIA) – At its regular session Tuesday, the government adopted a decision on launching a public campaign on the referendum question ‘Are you in favor of the EU, NATO membership by accepting the name agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?’.
The campaign aims at sharing information with citizens/voters on the content of the agreement with Greece, the benefits of Macedonia’s accession to the European Union and NATO and the country’s plan of activities to that effect, the government said late Tuesday in a press release.
The campaign will be conducted in line with standards for public communications, namely in a professional, politically neutral and impartial manner.
‘During the campaign the Government communication and PR officials will perform their duties in compliance with the Law on Civil Servants, the Code of Ethics and universal principles of integrity, honesty and impartiality,’ the press release reads. lk/sk/09:35
