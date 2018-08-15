Flutist Elvis Rudi and pianist Marin Gjollma to give concert in Ohrid

Ohrid, 15 August 2018 (MIA) – Flutist Elvis Rudi and pianist Marin Gjollma will perform at St. Sophia on Wednesday evening as part of Ohrid Summer Festival's programming.

The concert program will include the French flutist, conductor and composer Philippe Gaubert's Sonata for flute and piano, no. 2 (1924), the German-born Danish composer Friedrich Kuhlau's Grande Sonate concertante op. 85 (1827), and the French composer, pianist, and conductor Pierre Sancan's best-known work, Sonatina for flute and piano (1946).



Elvis Rudi began studying flute under Mirela Selenica and Isuf Spahiu in Albania and continued his studies at the University of Music in Bucharest under Virgil Franc. He has also attended the Paris Conservatoire (CNSMDP) under the lead of Pierre-Yves Artaud and Sophie Cherrier, during which time he significantly contributed to the interpretation and publication of contemporary Albanian music. He teaches at Tirana's Arts University.

Marin Gjollma studied piano at the University of Music in Karlsruhe, Germany, under Brazilian pianist Fany Solter. He has won several piano competitions in Albania and internationally, and has performed at regional festivals such as Yannis Papaioannou International Music Festival in Greece as well as at Allegretto, Different Trains and Chamber Fest in Albania. mr/11:01

