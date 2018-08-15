Sekerinska to attend U.S. Army drills at Krivolak
- Wednesday, August 15, 2018 11:28 AM
Skopje, 15 August 2018 (MIA) – Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska and U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Micaela Schweitzer-Bluhm will attend a U.S. Army field training exercise at Krivolak on Wednesday.
Since Aug. 1, about 200 soldiers from the U.S. peacekeeping force in Kosovo have been holding drills at the army training site south of the Macedonian capital.
The drills, which finish Aug. 20, aim to demonstrate that the site is suitable for more extensive exercises, such as one planned next year that will have about 1,000 soldiers from the U.S. and Macedonia, military officials said. mr/11:28
