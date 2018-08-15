Sekerinska at Krivolak: Not only do we expect to join NATO but also have much to offer
- Wednesday, August 15, 2018 1:53 PM
Krivolak, 15 August 2018 (MIA) - The Krivolak army training site is proof positive that Macedonia does not merely expect to become a NATO member country and reap the benefits, but that our country can also offer the Allies a lot in return, Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska told high officials during Wednesday's visit to the army training site.
She briefed the press on Krivolak's excellent ratings and said that today's drills were an investment in the training site and Macedonia's capacities.
"During one of the field training exercises held in Macedonia, the local economy profited up to USD 5,000,000 only due to the higher presence of NATO troops," Sekerinska said. "We expect to make this happen at Krivolak as well."
U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Micaela Schweitzer-Bluhm said Krivolak was an excellent training site for U.S. troops and allies.
She called on all citizens of Macedonia to make the most of the opportunity to integrate the country into the Alliance and the EU, and secure their personal future and integrity.
Krivolak is within a three-hour drive of Kosovo, and the training area’s proximity to Kosovo would permit troops to return quickly to their posts if an emergency arose, said Col. Nick Ducich, commander of the Multi-National Battle Group in charge of security in eastern Kosovo.
Since Aug. 1, about 200 soldiers from the U.S. peacekeeping force in Kosovo have been holding drills at the army training site south of the Macedonian capital.
The drills, which finish Aug. 20, aim to demonstrate that the site is suitable for more extensive exercises, such as one planned next year that will have about 1,000 soldiers from the U.S. and Macedonia, military officials said. mr/13:53
