Macedonian universities again missing from Shanghai Ranking

Skopje, 15 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian universities again have been left out of the Shanghai Ranking of the world's best universities.

This year's Academic Ranking of World Universities includes thousand universities. Harvard University in the US tops the list for 16 years in a row, followed by the US Stanford University with University of Cambridge in the UK being ranked third, MIA reports.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of California, Berkeley, Princeton University, University of Oxford, Columbia University, California Institute of Technology, and University of Chicago round up the top ten.

Europe's best ranked university is the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich, 19th place. The University of Copenhagen comes in second in Europe being ranked 29th in the Shanghai list.

The Sorbonne University is third in Europe, 36th out of 1,000.

In the region, the universities in Belgrade and Athens have the highest rating, being ranked between 300th and 400th place. The university in Ljubljana and two Greek universities are ranked between 400th and 500th spot.

The University in Maribor, the Zagreb University and the Sofia University are also ranked in the Shanghai list of world's top higher education institutes.

The Shanghai Ranking, issued annually by the Shanghai Jiao Tong University, is one of the most influential lists of rankings of the best universities in the world. ba/13:10

###

