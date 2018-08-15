Sekerinska and Schweitzer-Bluhm: Macedonia’s NATO membership is a chance for safe region and prosperity
- Wednesday, August 15, 2018 1:15 PM
Krivolak, 15 August 2018 (MIA) - NATO membership is a chance for safe region and peaceful environment for citizens, Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska and U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Micaela Schweitzer-Bluhm told reporters Wednesday in Krivolak on latest security challenges in the region, especially developments in the neighborhood on new changes to the borders in the Balkans.
“Since its independence the Republic of Macedonia paid high price for numerous conflicts and wars in our neighborhood. NATO membership is a chance to put a stop to these fears. We are working to make entire Balkans a stable region, and mainly we are working our country and our citizens to be safe. This is not possible without security and stability and prosperous economy. We expect vast majority of the citizens in Macedonia to support our membership to NATO and EU,” Sekerinska said.
Schweitzer-Bluhm said that NATO mechanism can ensure stability.
“We know that stability and security bring prosperity, and prosperity guarantees development. I consider that Macedonia will be a future NATO member and has US support in this direction,” Schweitzer-Bluhm said. sk/13:14
