Gov't to run 'informative' referendum campaign: spokesman

Skopje, 15 August 2018 (MIA) - At an upcoming session, the government will adopt a concrete plan and program on how the whole referendum campaign will be run, including the amount of the budget of the whole process, a government spokesman said Wednesday.

Throughout the campaign, the government will be transparent, pledged spokesman Muamet Hoxha.

"The government has tasked all ministries and other state bodies within three days to send an information to the Ministry of Finance about the funds they have at their disposal and whether they can be redirected for the referendum campaign," he told a news conference.

In preparing the plan and program for the referendum campaign, we will abide by the Law on Referendum, Hoxha said.

According to him, an 'informative' campaign will be conducted in order to explain the benefits of the name agreement to the public.

"The campaign will inform the citizens that a successful referendum paves the way for Macedonia to join NATO and the EU, it will elaborate the name deal with Greece and the benefits from it. All finances used to fund the campaign will be publicly revealed," stated Hoxha.

So far, 100 euros were spent for public ads on the Facebook page of PM Zoran Zaev as part of the referendum campaign, the spokesman said.

On Tuesday, the government reached a decision to run a campaign of public interest for the September 30 referendum with the question being: Are you in favor of NATO and EU membership by accepting the name deal between Macedonia and Greece? ba/15:29

###

