Mirel: Macedonia should have been separated from Albania in terms of accession talks date

Brussels, 15 August 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia should have been separated from Albania with regards to setting a date for commencing the EU accession talks, the ex-Director General of European Commission DG for Enlargement, Pierre Mirel, says in an interview with MIA.

I’m sorry for France’s decision to postpone the process, as Macedonia needs support for the upcoming referendum and immediate opening of its EU accession talks would have been a reasonable gesture, Mirel says.

He is however certain that the EU members will give green light for Macedonia to commence the accession talks next year regardless of the outcome of EU elections in May of 2019.

Mirel doesn’t exclude the possibility for Macedonia to outrun Serbia when it will enter the negotiations with the EU. He also underlines the need for the European Commission to hold to the so-called ‘new approach’ to the accession talks, which means that chapters of the EU acquis covering the rule of law and judiciary are to be opened first. This approach also means more effective supervision of the process for implementing reforms, he says. lk/16:28

