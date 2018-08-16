Ministries to pitch in what they can for referendum campaign budget

Skopje, 16 August 2018 (MIA) – Ministries and other organs of the state have two more days to submit information to the Ministry of Finance about available funds that could be tapped into for the referendum campaign.

Meanwhile, the campaign has taken momentum. PM Zoran Zaev held a meeting Wednesday with representatives of the Macedonian diaspora in Italy, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Germany, Slovenia, Croatia and the United States. They voiced their support for the Government's policies to bring Macedonia closer to NATO and EU membership, while also discussing with Zaev the importance of the upcoming name referendum and the need for all citizens, including expats, to actively take part so the referendum can succeed, to 'improve Macedonia's prospects and offer opportunities for better living standards for all citizens.'

PM Zaev urged all expats to vote and contribute to Macedonia's progress at this historic moment.

"The majority of Macedonia's citizens," Zaev said, "already said they would support changes, [better] prospects instead of isolation, abundance instead of poverty, reforms and democracy that lead to better living standards and the safe future of the country and both current and next generations. I'm confident the referendum will confirm the decision for Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic future, which will introduce a European way of living in Macedonia as well as stability and security," PM Zaev said.

The State Electoral Commission (SEC) by 1 pm Wednesday had received 862 requests by Macedonian citizens to register to vote in diplomatic and consular offices worldwide. Of them, 836 had been granted, 19 denied, and the remaining were still processing.

Government spokesperson Muamet Hoxha told a press conference Wednesday that the government would adopt a concrete plan and program about the referendum campaign, including the budget.

According to him, the campaign would be informative and explain the benefits of the name agreement to the public. Throughout the campaign, Hoxha added, the government would adhere to the principles of transparency and accountability.

"The campaign," Hoxha said, "will inform the citizens that a successful referendum paves the way for Macedonia to join NATO and the EU, and it will elaborate on the name deal with Greece and the benefits from it.

"The government has tasked all ministries and other organs of the state to inform the Ministry of Finance within three days about their available funds and if they can be redirected for the referendum campaign.

"All finances used to fund the campaign will be publicly revealed," Hoxha told the news conference.

So far, Hoxha pointed out, EUR 100 has been spent on public ads as part of the referendum campaign on PM Zoran Zaev's Facebook page.

On Tuesday, the government decided to run a public campaign about the September 30 referendum question: "Are you in favor of NATO and EU membership by accepting the name deal between Macedonia and Greece?" mr/ba/sk/lk/10:14

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.