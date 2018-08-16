Ceremony on ARM Day observance
- Thursday, August 16, 2018 9:52 AM
Skopje, 16 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian Army (ARM) Day-August 18 will be observed Thursday with lining up of Defence Ministry and General Staff employees, which will be held at plateau in front of the Ministry of Defence.
The ceremony will include laying flowers on the memorial of the killed ARM members, promotions, presentation of plaques, badges and certificates to ARM members.
Deputy PM and Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska, Chief of General Staff of Army of the Republic of Macedonia (ARM), Lt. Gen. Metodija Velickovski, Deputy-Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Azim Nuredin, Defence Ministry State Secretary Dragan Nikolic, Director of ARM General Staff, Maj. Gen. Zoran Mileski and other ARM and Defence Ministry official will attend the event. sk/09:50
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 12:39 PM | Macedonia to seek new markets if Russia imposes bans, says Minister Bekteshi
I won't get into debating whether Russia's ban for peach export is a political decision or not, but ...
- 11:59 AM | Titanic trial continues
The Special Prosecutor's Office is resuming the Titanic case trial in the Criminal Court in Skopje o...
- 11:55 AM | Macedonia advances a spot at FIFA ranking, France takes first place
Macedonia's national team has advanced one spot to 70th place at the latest FIFA ranking released on...
- 11:29 AM | Elsewedy Electric company shows interest to invest in Macedonia
Investment opportunities in Macedonia were discussed at the meeting between PM Zoran Zaev and manage...
- 10:37 AM | U.S. journalists launch campaign to promote free press
More than 300 news outlets are launching a campaign on Thursday to counter President Donald Trump's ...