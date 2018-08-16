Ceremony on ARM Day observance

Skopje, 16 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian Army (ARM) Day-August 18 will be observed Thursday with lining up of Defence Ministry and General Staff employees, which will be held at plateau in front of the Ministry of Defence.

The ceremony will include laying flowers on the memorial of the killed ARM members, promotions, presentation of plaques, badges and certificates to ARM members.

Deputy PM and Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska, Chief of General Staff of Army of the Republic of Macedonia (ARM), Lt. Gen. Metodija Velickovski, Deputy-Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Azim Nuredin, Defence Ministry State Secretary Dragan Nikolic, Director of ARM General Staff, Maj. Gen. Zoran Mileski and other ARM and Defence Ministry official will attend the event. sk/09:50

