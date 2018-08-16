Eurostat: Macedonia can offer tourists around 46,000 bed places
- Thursday, August 16, 2018 12:56 PM
Skopje, 16 August 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia can provide tourists with around 46,000 bed places, 20,500 of which are in hotels, according to latest figures released by Eurostat.
Nearly one-third (32.2%) of all EU bed places are concentrated in just two of the EU member states, France (5.1 million bed places, or 16,4%) and Italy (4.9 million bed places, or 15,8%), followed by the United Kingdom (3.9 million) and Spain (3.5 million).
Topping the list of countries from the region, Greece can offer tourists 1,2 million bed places, Croatia 987,272, and Bulgaria 328,264.
The total number of bed places available for tourists in the EU is around 31,4 million. mr/12:54
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:25 PM | Turkey will emerge stronger from lira crisis despite U.S. row: minister
Finance Minister Berat Albayrak assured international investors on Thursday that Turkey would emerge...
- 6:17 PM | Up to 20 people still missing in Genoa bridge collapse, chief prosecutor says
There could still be as many as 20 people under the rubble of the collapsed highway bridge in Genoa,...
- 5:25 PM | DW analysis: Who wants to see Macedonia and Bulgaria at odds and why
Attempts to stir up tensions between Macedonia and Bulgaria aim at blocking Skopje's path towards NA...
- 5:03 PM | AJM voices concern over legalization of political propaganda in media
The President and Executive Director of the Association of Journalists of Macedonia (AJM), Naser Sel...
- 3:42 PM | 990 Macedonian nationals living abroad applied to vote in upcoming referendum
Thus far a total of 990 Macedonian nationals living abroad have filed applications for voting in th...