Eurostat: Macedonia can offer tourists around 46,000 bed places

Skopje, 16 August 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia can provide tourists with around 46,000 bed places, 20,500 of which are in hotels, according to latest figures released by Eurostat.

Nearly one-third (32.2%) of all EU bed places are concentrated in just two of the EU member states, France (5.1 million bed places, or 16,4%) and Italy (4.9 million bed places, or 15,8%), followed by the United Kingdom (3.9 million) and Spain (3.5 million).

Topping the list of countries from the region, Greece can offer tourists 1,2 million bed places, Croatia 987,272, and Bulgaria 328,264.

The total number of bed places available for tourists in the EU is around 31,4 million. mr/12:54

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.